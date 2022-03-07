Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

IJT stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $120.13. 2,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,828. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

