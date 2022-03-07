Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $70,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 443,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.