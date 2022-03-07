Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 209.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

