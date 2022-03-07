Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

