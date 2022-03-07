Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 251977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

