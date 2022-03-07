Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 251977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
