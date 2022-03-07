Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FUPBY traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 99,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

