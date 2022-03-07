Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Bought by Green Court Capital Management Ltd

Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,723 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 35.3% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Green Court Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of Full Truck Alliance worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $22.80.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

