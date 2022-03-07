Fundamentun LLC Acquires 247 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.03. 351,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,276. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

