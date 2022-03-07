Fundamentun LLC Acquires 49,859 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $14,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 255,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

