Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

