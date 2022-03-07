Fundamentun LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $100.45 on Monday, reaching $2,812.37. 59,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

