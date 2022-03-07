Fundamentun LLC Sells 283 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,145,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $18.25 on Monday, hitting $529.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,961. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $586.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

