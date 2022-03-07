Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.235-1.287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Funko also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.910 EPS.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $19.50. 4,877,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,356. Funko has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

