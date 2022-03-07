FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $58,359.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

