FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Increased by Analyst

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NuCana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

