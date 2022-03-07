FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Lowered by Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Insiders sold a total of 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

