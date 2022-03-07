Gaj Finance (GAJ) Reaches Market Cap of $25,905.74

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $25,905.74 and $463.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.28 or 0.06668436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,072.96 or 0.99972055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047829 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

