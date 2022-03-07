GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,070. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,055 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 607,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63,338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 434,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

