GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,070. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
