Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 380.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154,199 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $9.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

