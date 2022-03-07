Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $390,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $120.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,792.17. 140,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,311.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

