GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

