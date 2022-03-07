Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

