Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GMTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

