General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

