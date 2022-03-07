GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0023

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $28,442.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 164.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,376,995 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

