Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Sesen Bio worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

