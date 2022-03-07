Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Caesarstone worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 61.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $11.49 on Monday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $395.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

