Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Absci at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $672,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ABSI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

