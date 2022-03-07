Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,806 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,340. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

