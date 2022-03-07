Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $672.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 153,785 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 242,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

