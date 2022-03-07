GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

