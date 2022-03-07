GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.