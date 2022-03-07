GlycoMimetics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.