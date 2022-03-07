Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $85.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

