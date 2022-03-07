Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $376,000 Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of First United worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First United by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FUNC stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $143.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

