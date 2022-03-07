Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,060 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NI worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NI by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NI by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in NI during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NI by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NODK opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.34. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NI Profile (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.