Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 38,279 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,279 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AXT worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

AXTI stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.