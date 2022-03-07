Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 39,444 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 576,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 149,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

OSG opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 26,470 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990 over the last three months. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.