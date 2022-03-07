Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

BAUG opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

