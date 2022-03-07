Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $835.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

