Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

NYSE GM opened at $42.40 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.