Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

SGOL opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

