Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,407.7 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

