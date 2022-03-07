Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gray Television by 19.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

