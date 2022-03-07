Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX opened at $11.21 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $259.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

