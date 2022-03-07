Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLRE stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

