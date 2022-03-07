Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.25.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $15.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $164.11 and a 12 month high of $228.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

