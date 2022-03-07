Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

