Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.60%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

