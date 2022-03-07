Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

