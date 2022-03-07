Guggenheim Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $255.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $185.12 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.